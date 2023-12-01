PRTC strike leaves commuters stranded during heavy rain

Mohit Khanna
Patiala, November 30
Hundreds of passengers were left stranded as contractual employees of PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) staged a protest. They blocked the entry and exit points of the bus terminus, causing a big traffic jam on the Rajpura-Patiala road. Long queues of vehicles snaked around the bus stand intersection, disrupting the flow of traffic.
Harkesh Singh Vicky, vice-president of the Roadways/PRTC Contractual Employees Union, said, “We are fighting for the existence of Roadway and PRTC-run bus services as the government is transferring control of these institutions into private hands. Approximately 250 buses are already operated by private operators under the kilometre scheme, and now the government plans to introduce 219 more private buses under the same scheme. We strongly oppose this move and demand that instead of privatisation, the government should invest in purchasing more buses to generate additional employment. Privatisation will only lead to the exploitation of workers."
Vishal, a student from Nabha, said, "The government needs to address this issue promptly and find a resolution. Passengers should not have to suffer due to these disruptions."
Passengers faced considerable inconvenience, and a man travelling to Ismailabad in Kurukshetra complained that he had to endure a two-hour wait for a bus. Frustrated with the situation, many local commuters decided to walk to their destinations despite the rain, while others travelling by auto-rickshaws were also not spared trouble.
Sangita Rani, a commuter from Rajpura headed for Patiala, said, "I may have to hire an auto to reach Rajpura, given the circumstances."
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab announces Rs 11 per quintal hike of sugarcane SAP, CM Mann calls it 'shagun'
Cane growers will get Rs 391 per quintal, says Bhagwant Mann
Congress edge in Chhattisgarh, Telangana; BJP ahead in Rajasthan; close call in MP, Mizoram: Exit polls
Polling draws to a close | Counting of votes on Dec 3
Farm fires down by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment ministry
The data showed Punjab had only four days in 2023 where fire...