PRTC to start bus service from Patiala to New Delhi airport from June 15

Patiala, June 10
In a much relief to city residents, Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) on Friday announced to start its luxury bus service to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from June 15 after a gap of four years.
Divulging details, Poonamdeep Kaur, Managing Director (MD), PRTC, said the fare for the luxury bus service would be Rs 835. Bus ticket could also be booked online, the MD added.
The MD said the first bus would leave Patiala bus stand on June 15 at 12.40 pm and reach New Delhi airport at 6:40. The bus would return to Patiala at 1.30 am, the MD added.
The MD further said the second bus would leave from Patiala bus station at 4 pm and reach New Delhi Airport at 10 pm. The bus would leave airport at 6 am, the MD added.
The MD said people could easily book tickets for luxury bus service on the PRTC website PepsuOnline.com.
This facility would give relief to the NRIs travelling to the airport and passengers from other districts, including residents of the Patiala district, the MD added.
This facility would be a boon for NRIs coming to Punjab as they would be able to book their bus tickets from abroad, the MD said.
