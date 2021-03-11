PRTC workers, traffic cop exchange blows

Patiala, May 7
A high drama was witnessed when a traffic police official and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) employees reportedly exchanged blows on Friday night.
The video of the incident is making rounds on social media. It has been learnt that a traffic cop — who was on duty near Lakkar Mandi intersection on the Patiala-Rajpura road — reportedly asked the PRTC bus driver to take diversion to avoid a traffic jam.
However, the PRTC driver allegedly didn’t pay much heed to the directions of the traffic cop that turned into a heated argument. Thereafter, the traffic cop and the PRTC employees exchanged blows. In the incident, turban of the traffic cop was also tossed up in the air. Station House Officer, Lahori Gate, said a settlement had been reached between both the parties.
