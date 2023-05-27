PSEB Class X: Sanjana Kumari tops in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 26

Girls outshined boys in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class X exams, the results of which were declared in the afternoon today. As many as 24 students from the district made it to the state merit list. Of the total, 21 are girls.

Priyanshi 98% 3rd in district

The first position in the district was bagged by Sanjana Kumari of Government Senior Secondary Smart School Model Town by scoring 643 out of 650. She scored 98.92 per cent marks. Sanjana is fifth in the state list of toppers. “I would wake up early and study before going to school. This is one habit that has helped me concentrate more and score well. My parents and teachers have equally supported me in achieving this feat,” said Sanjana.

While Harshvardhan of Government Senior Secondary School, Nabha, stood second in the district with 639 marks, the third position was secured by Priyanshi of Sun Flower Model High School Tripuri with 637 marks.

While Jasnoor Kaur from Nabha Public School, Jinisha Jindal of National High School and Navjot Kaur from Government High School, Rajgarh, scored 98 per cent, Arshpreet Kaur of Jathedar Balour Singh Public School, Bamna, scored 97.69 per cent.

Others in the merit list were Palakpreet Kaur of Government High School, Kherhi Fatta, with 97.54 per cent, Jasleen Kaur of Public School Nabha with 97.38 per cent and Gagandeep Singh of Government Senior Secondary School, Bhappal; Gurleen Kaur of Jathedar Balour Singh Public School, Bamna; Kashish of Model High School Tripuri and Manjeet Kaur of Sant Ishar Singh Gurmati Academy with 97.23 per cent.