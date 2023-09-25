PSEB engineers contribute Rs 36.29 lakh to CM’s Relief Fund

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 24

The PSEB Engineers Association contributed Rs 36.29 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund by handing over a cheque to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday. The Chief Minister lauded the gesture and said these donations would go a long way in extending a helping hand to the needy.

Association general secretary Ajaypal Singh Atwal said the association also discussed the problem regarding the merger of PSPCL and PSTCL.

The CM assured to call a meeting of all stakeholders soon. Atwal apprised the CM that the lack of coordination was not only causing problems between the two corporations but also delaying industrial connections. Thus, there was an urgent need for the merger of the PSPCL and the PSTCL.

Other important problems like state sector generation, shortage of staff, support of the state government to control theft of power, recruitment for BBMB, vacant important posts in the power sector and extra departmental duties of engineers and technical staff were also discussed during the meeting.

