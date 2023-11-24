PSMSU protest continues

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 23

The residents of the city were a harried lot on Thursday as the ministerial staff union continued its strike in support of its demand.

Many people complained of delays in the issuance of sale deeds and vehicle registration. A few residents had to return dejected from government offices as no one was present there to address their grievances.

After assembling outside the District Treasury Office, officials from various departments under the banner of Punjab State Ministerial Services Union (PSMSU) squatted in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They vociferously raised slogans, blamed the Bhagwant Mann-led government for “backtracking” from its commitments made before the elections. The employees were demanding the filling of vacant posts, implementation of the 6th Pay Commission’s recommendations, scrapping of the National Pension System and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

PSMSU’s state Vice-President Gurmil Singh Virk said that before coming to power, the AAP had made numerous commitments through memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with various employee unions. He emphasised that the government must address the demands of the employees based on the commitments made in these MOUs. He also announced a massive protest against the government on Friday. The employees expressed their discontent and rallied support against the Aam Aadmi Party.