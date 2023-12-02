PSMSU protest enters 25th day

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 1

The protest of the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union (PSMSU) entered its 25th day. Besides raising black flags against finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, the union members staged a protest outside the office of Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh and raised slogans against the state government for misleading the public with false promises.

Vice-president of the association Gurmail Singh Toor said before coming to power, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had promised to reinstate the old pension scheme within a month of forming the government, but this promise has not been fulfilled yet.

A notification was issued before Diwali that stated the revival of the old pension, but there has been no progress about it since then.

#Harpal Cheema