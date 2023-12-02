PSMSU protest enters 25th day

Patiala, December 1
The protest of the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union (PSMSU) entered its 25th day. Besides raising black flags against finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, the union members staged a protest outside the office of Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh and raised slogans against the state government for misleading the public with false promises.
Vice-president of the association Gurmail Singh Toor said before coming to power, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had promised to reinstate the old pension scheme within a month of forming the government, but this promise has not been fulfilled yet.
A notification was issued before Diwali that stated the revival of the old pension, but there has been no progress about it since then.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh
Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...
Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit
The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...
Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura
Tripura has reported a total of 5,269 cases of HIV/AIDS, wit...