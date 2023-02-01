PSOU marks Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 31

Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University (JGND PSOU) organised a webinar to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Manish Sharma of Department of Gandhian and Peace Studies, Panjab University, Chandigarh, was the keynote speaker on the occasion and discussed Gandhi’s concepts of swaraj and satyagraha.

Sharma said, “The political philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi is a pragmatic application of cardinal principles constituting his dharma.”

Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh said Mahatma Gandhi was a social and political reformer.

He said, “Gandhi’s ‘Experiments with Truth’ and spiritual self-realisation provide principles for good living. The revival and development of Khadi movement by Gandhi helped rural population to be self-sufficient.”

Registrar Prof Manjit Singh said, “It is important to remember the sacrifice and courage of our heroes. The webinar is a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.”