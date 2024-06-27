PSPCL installs 7 solar trees, to generate 52K units per year

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 26

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has taken a unique initiative of installing seven solar trees of 5 kW (total capacity of 35 kW) at different locations in the city. Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO inaugurated the project today.

One solar tree has been installed at the head office of the PSPCL and other six have been installed in the power colonies of the PSPCL. Solar trees are innovative structures designed to harness solar energy while resembling trees.

The Power Minister stated that solar trees provide a clean and renewable energy source, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

“These solar trees will generate around 52,000 units of electricity per year, which can save approximately 41 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year, which is equivalent to planting about 1,015 number of mature trees in terms of CO2 absorption,” said the minister.

“The solar trees serve as educational tools, promoting awareness of renewable energy and sustainability. The trees have an aesthetically pleasing design and enhance the visual appeal of public spaces, parks and buildings, blending technology with nature,” he added.

The minister also added that the solar trees occupy less ground space compared to traditional solar panels, making them ideal for urban environments and areas with limited space.

The minister further added that overall solar trees represent a multifunctional and sustainable approach to solar energy generation, blending technology, aesthetics and environmental benefits.

The CMD, PSPCL, Baldev Singh Sran, Director (Distribution) DPS Grewal, Director (Generation) Paramjeet Singh and others were also present.

