PSPCL set to host 45th AIESCB Athletics Meet

Patiala, October 12
Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is set to host the 45th All-India Electricity Sports Control Board (AIESCB) Athletics Meet. It is set to kick off at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) here tomorrow. It will be a two-day event.
Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Sports Minister Punjab, will be present during the opening ceremony of this athletic meet, while Harbhajan Singh, ETO, Power and PWD Minister of Punjab, will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.
Talking about the event, Jasbir Singh Sur Singh, Director (Admin) of PSPCL, said that under the leadership of Baldev Singh Sran, the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of PSPCL, the organisation takes pride in hosting this national athletic meet for the power departments of the country. The event will see the participation of teams from various states and Union Territories, including Maharashtra, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Haryana, among others.
The 45th AIESCB Athletics Meet will feature a wide range of athletic disciplines. These include sprint races like the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay, and the 110m hurdles. Field events will also be showcased, with athletes competing in the triple jump, high jump, long jump, discuss throw, hammer throw, javelin throw, and shot put.
Jasbir Singh said that for the smooth conduct of the events and to ensure the comfort of all participants, various committees have been formed. Accommodation facilities of the highest standards have been arranged for guests travelling from other states and Union Territories. Additionally, comprehensive medical and first-aid provisions have been made to address any health-related needs during the meeting.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel won’t pause Gaza siege until hostages freed; US urges restraint
Tel Aviv targets 2 Syrian airports to prevent Iran from send...
Operation Ajay: First flight to evacuate Indians lands in Israel's Tel Aviv
India calls for dialogue, favours 2-state solution
‘We can’t kill a child’: Supreme Court on plea to terminate 26-week pregnancy
Asks petitioner to reconsider decision
India 111th on hunger index; erroneous: Govt
Behind Pakistan, Nepal Bangladesh & Sri Lanka
Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts
Implementation subject to SC approval: CM