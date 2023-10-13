PSPCL set to host 45th AIESCB Athletics Meet

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 12

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is set to host the 45th All-India Electricity Sports Control Board (AIESCB) Athletics Meet. It is set to kick off at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) here tomorrow. It will be a two-day event.

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Sports Minister Punjab, will be present during the opening ceremony of this athletic meet, while Harbhajan Singh, ETO, Power and PWD Minister of Punjab, will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

Talking about the event, Jasbir Singh Sur Singh, Director (Admin) of PSPCL, said that under the leadership of Baldev Singh Sran, the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of PSPCL, the organisation takes pride in hosting this national athletic meet for the power departments of the country. The event will see the participation of teams from various states and Union Territories, including Maharashtra, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Haryana, among others.

The 45th AIESCB Athletics Meet will feature a wide range of athletic disciplines. These include sprint races like the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay, and the 110m hurdles. Field events will also be showcased, with athletes competing in the triple jump, high jump, long jump, discuss throw, hammer throw, javelin throw, and shot put.

Jasbir Singh said that for the smooth conduct of the events and to ensure the comfort of all participants, various committees have been formed. Accommodation facilities of the highest standards have been arranged for guests travelling from other states and Union Territories. Additionally, comprehensive medical and first-aid provisions have been made to address any health-related needs during the meeting.”

