PSPCL win hockey tourney, placed second in tug of war

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 6

The sports wing of the PSPCL lifted the winner’s trophy at the 45th All India Electricity Sports Control Board Hockey Tournament 2023-24 and bagged the second position in the 45th All India Electricity Sports Control Board Tug of War Tournament 2023-24.

The two competitions were held under the Haryana Power Sports Group at Panchkula.

Jasbir Singh Sur Singh, Director, Administration, PSPCL, said the team had defeated Haryana 3-1 in the hockey finals. Earlier, the PSPCL team had defeated teams from Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Uttarakhand.

In the tug of war event, the PSPCL team defeated Telangana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand in league matches and clinched victory over the BBMB in the semi-finals. However, it lost to Haryana in the final and bagged the second position.

