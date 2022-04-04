PU runners-up in RGNUL moot court

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 3

A moot court competition among students of various law universities came to an end at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), here today.

The university discussed the effectiveness of moot courts in preparing advocates.

The competition was conducted virtually in which 50 teams from across the nation participated.

Justice SS Saron, a former Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Sumeet Goel, senior advocate of the Punjab and Haryana High Court were also part of the event. Prof GS Bajpai, Vice-Chancellor, RGNUL, said that moot court competitions were an effective way to prepare law students for appellate advocacy. “Mooting is not only about presenting propositions of law but also is about applying proposition to argue for required results,” he added. He said, “Mooting enhances legal drafting, writing, researching and speaking skills. It also improves the spirit of teamwork.”

Justice SS Saron said that they must always strive to give their best performance in competition. He added, “Moot court competition engages students of law in a conversation responsive to the judge’s concern which is the hallmark of oral advocacy.” Advocate Sumeet Goyal said, “Moot court competitions can transform simple students to legal luminaries.” University School of Law and Legal Studies, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi, won the 10th RGNUL national moot court competition, while UILS, Panjab University, Chandigarh, was adjudged runners-up.