Public grievances addressed as part of Jan Suvidha camp in Patiala

Tribune News Service



Patiala, November 23

Following the directions of the Chief Minister to resolve public grievances, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, along with her team, reached out to people of the district.

The DC visited Vikas Nagar, which falls in the Patiala (Rural) constituency, and addressed the issues of residents by holding a Jan Suvidha camp there. Patiala MLA (rural) Dr Balbir Singh was present on the occasion.

Welcoming the decision of CM Bhagwant Mann’s government to organise field visits and camps, the MLA said people wouldn’t have to visit various offices to file their complaints. Officials would rather step out of their AC offices and redress public grievances.

The DC said Patiala was the first district to implement the idea of organising Jan Suvidha camps and field visits in compliance with the CM’s instructions. She added that revenue services, old-age pensions, Aadhaar card-related services and other services had been made available under one roof for the convenience of public.