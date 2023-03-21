‘Publication of research papers rigorous process’

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 20

The Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Multani Mal Modi College, in collaboration with the Council for Teacher Education Foundation (CTEF) (Punjab and Chandigarh chapter), organised a lecture on “Writing to Publication: Choosing the right venue for your articles”. The programme was organised under the DR Vij Memorial lecture series. Chetan Sharma, programme manager of UpGrad Education Private Limited, Mumbai, was the keynote speaker.

Sharma elaborated upon the roadmap to publish research papers, starting with how to find a good publication journal. He talked about the importance of various factors for gaining recognition as a good researcher.

Principal Dr Khushvinder Kumar said the publication of research papers was a rigorous process and one must be equipped with research skills, organisational skills and academic calibre for writing a great research paper.