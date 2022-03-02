Pulse Polio drive: 1.89L children given drops in Patiala district

Patiala, March 1
Getting past the target of 1.88 lakh, over 1.89 lakh children, aged 0-5, were given polio drops in the district during the three-day Pulse Polio drive.
A total of 27,651 children were immunised by the Health Department on the last day of the three-day drive today.
Patiala Civil Surgeon Dr Prince Sodhi said they were successful in achieving the set target.
“To achieve the target, around 4,000 health employees were deployed for the polio drive. Apart from polio booths, 26 mobile teams visited vulnerable children at brick-kilns, colonies of labourers, factories and slum areas,” said Sodhi.
