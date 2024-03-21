Punjab BJP secretary lashes out at AAP govt

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 20
The BJP state secretary, Parminder Singh Brar, said it was unfortunate that the AAP, which claimed to be the party of the common man, failed to find 13 candidates for the parliament seats. He added that the AAP allotted ticket to five of its Cabinet Ministers and had to fiel corrupt leaders who defected from the Congress. Brar had come to address a booth-level workers meeting at Sirhind town today.
Answering a query regarding farmers’ agitation and the call of SKM leaders to boycott the BJP, he said that the Central Government had initiated various steps for the betterment of the farming community. He said farmers in the country were satisfied, adding that the protest would not have an impact on the forthcoming General Election.
Addressing the booth-level workers of the Fatehgarh Sahib Parliament seat, he urged them to go door to door in the constituency to apprise residents of various policies of the Central Government.
Former MLA and district president of the BJP, Didar Singh Bhatti, said the BJP workers would visit every home to inform residents about the progress the country has made under the ten-year tenure of the BJP government.
