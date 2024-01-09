Punjab cagers secure place in pre-quarterfinals of national games

Patiala, January 8
The Punjab cagers have secured their place in the pre-quarterfinals of the under-19 basketball tournament of the 67th National School Games 2023–24 by winning both league matches. A total of 30 teams from all across the country are participating in the tournament. Punjab’s pre-quarterfinal match is scheduled for January 9.
The District Education Officer (Secondary), Dr Ravinderpal Singh, said former Olympian Tarlochan Singh Sandhu graced the occasion and urged the participants to play sports with passion and sportsman spirit and uphold the honour of our country.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Duty-bound to enforce rule of law without fear or favour: Supreme Court
Says fear of being brought to book must act as deterrent to ...
Explosion at historic Texas hotel in US injures 21
Scatters debris in downtown Fort Worth
'Bangladesh election not free or fair'; US, UN voice concern over violence, irregularities
The US State Department says Washington remains concerned by...
Oregon schoolteacher in US finds missing Boeing plane door plug that had been torn off Alaska Airlines jet in his backyard
US authorities investigating the incident had asked people i...