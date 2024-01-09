Punjab cagers secure place in pre-quarterfinals of national games

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 8

The Punjab cagers have secured their place in the pre-quarterfinals of the under-19 basketball tournament of the 67th National School Games 2023–24 by winning both league matches. A total of 30 teams from all across the country are participating in the tournament. Punjab’s pre-quarterfinal match is scheduled for January 9.

The District Education Officer (Secondary), Dr Ravinderpal Singh, said former Olympian Tarlochan Singh Sandhu graced the occasion and urged the participants to play sports with passion and sportsman spirit and uphold the honour of our country.