Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 2

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries today. The Health Minister, Dr Balbir Singh, and the local MLA, Ajitpal Singh Kohli, were also present.

The CMs said that the life, philosophy, and sacrifice of Mahatma Gandhi will forever act as a lighthouse and continue to inspire us all to render selfless service to the community, society, state, and country. He transformed the Indian freedom struggle into a mass movement, which ultimately led to the emancipation of the country from the clutches of British imperialism.

The CMs added that Mahatma Gandhi was possibly the only global leader who won the battle of freedom through non-violence and that people across the globe admire and follow his ideology.

Paying tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri, they described him as a luminary of Indian politics who acted as a catalyst to make India self-reliant in food production. They said that the philosophy of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ as propounded by Lal Bahadur Shastri continues to guide us and help promote India as a self-sufficient nation.

The CMs exhorted the people to imbibe the values of self-discipline, dedication, and hard work promoted by the former Prime Minister. They said that Lal Bahadur Shastri was the epitome of honesty, morality, and, above all, simplicity, adding that a real tribute to him will be to work zealously to ensure the overall development and prosperity of our country.

