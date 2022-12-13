Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes surprise visit to Nabha jail; claims security infrastructure being upgraded in state prisons

Nabha, December 13
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the new district jail in Nabha. Mann checked the attendance register and also visited the jail premises including the barracks and kitchen.
The CM issued orders to keep a check on criminals operating from inside the jail. “We will not tolerate inmates running any gang from inside jail,” said Mann.
He said the jail officials had raised some issue and they will soon be addressed. “Officials said that unknown objects are thrown from over the prison walls for the inmates and that height of the walls needs to be increased. I have assured all help,” he said.
He also said that fool-proof security infrastructure is being provided in jails across the state.
He said it was surprising that even now there are reports of mobile phones and drugs being found in jails.
Mann said the state government has already installed jammers, metal detectors and other equipment in the jails besides providing vehicles to the department to keep the security system up-to-date in jails.
Mann also met prison inmates and asked them about the issues being faced inside jail. “In case of any issue you can contact the Deputy Commissioner who will take them up with the government,” said the CM.
