Punjab CM to hold roadshow today

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 27

With the elections reaching the last leg, the high-profile leaders of each political party are visiting the constituency of their respective candidate for canvassing.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hold a roadshow in Nabha in favour of AAP Lok Sabha candidate and Cabinet minister Dr Balbir Singh on Tuesday. Party convener Arvind Kejriwal is expected to hold a roadshow in Patiala on May 30, barely two days before voting.

After covering the rural segment, Balbir is eying educational institutions before the elections. Today, he visited Thapar University in Patiala and met the workers there, informing them about the policies of the state government.

He had also shared the stage with Baltej Pannu, director, media relations in Chief Minister's office, at a resort located in a factory area there on Sunday. Pannu's name was also in contention for the Lok Sabha seat.

Former Akali leader Harpal Juneja, who had recently switched sides and joined the AAP, had hosted the rally. According to Punjab Mandi Board chairman, Harchand Singh Barsat a large number of youth and volunteers and the president of the Manav Seva Parishad Dimple Kumar joined the AAP during the campaigning in Patiala.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann #Lok Sabha