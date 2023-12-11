Punjab cops to strike at root cause of drug menace, says ADGP

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Dec 10

ADGP (Intelligence) Jaskaran Singh inaugurated the ‘Fateh Run’, a 10-km marathon organised by the district police to create awareness about drug abuse and motivate youth to stay away from drugs.

While talking to The Tribune, the ADGP said the police have identified the source of drugs as well as their point of sale. He added that they were set to strike the drug dealers to eliminate the source of this menace. He said the Punjab Police were committed to getting to the root of the drug menace, and would wipe it out as they did with terrorism. He added that the police would confiscate the properties of the drug dealers.

About the marathon, the ADGP said such events were organised in the state to create awareness against drugs. He added that another goal was to educate the youth on the ill-effects of drug abuse, which caused problems not only for them but for their families as well. He further said drug-deaddiction centres had been established to rehabilitate addicts so they may lead a normal life.

SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal said a fight against drugs had been launched in the district to make Fatehgarh Sahib drug-free. Talking about the event, she said the response from the youth was enthusiastic.

Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill, District Session Judge Arun Gupta, Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Rai, Bassi Pathana legislator Rupinder Singh Happy and SP (Investigation) Rakesh Yadav were present at the event. The winners were presented with trophies and cash prizes.

