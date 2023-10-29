Punjab fencing team secures gold medal

Patiala, October 28
The Punjab team bagged one gold medal and two bronze medals in the 37th National Games in Goa. Jagmeet Kaur from Gurdaspur secured a bronze medal in sabre, while Ena Arora from Patiala won a bronze in epee.
Jagmeet Kaur is a student of MBA at GNDU, and Ena Arora is an excise and taxation inspector with the Government of Punjab. The sabre team consisted of Jagmeet Kaur (Gurdaspur), Husanpreet Kaur (Fatehgarh Sahib), Sanya (Sangrur), and Geeshika Bansal (Patiala). The team won the overall gold medal in the games.
In fencing, there are three different events (weapons): epee, foil, and sabre.
