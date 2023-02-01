Punjab government orders all public, private establishments to change signboards, name plates to Punjabi by February 21

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 1

Punjab government has issued orders for writing all signboards and names plates in public as well as private establishments in the state in Punjabi language.

The establishments have been ordered to make the changes within three weeks--by February 21 (International Mother Language Day), failing which a fine ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 5000 could be imposed as per the Punjab Official Languages Act.

Sharing the information, Chandandeep Kaur, district language officer, Patiala, on Wednesday said the initiative has been taken for the proliferation of the Punjabi language. Kaur said all names of government offices, semi-government offices, educational institutions, boards, corporations, NGOs, shops and business establishments have to be written in Punjabi language (Gurmukhi script) for the purpose of the proliferation of Punjabi language.

“Along with them, names of roads, name plates, milestones and signboards will also be written in Punjabi language,” she said.

Importantly, the orders apply to private shops and establishments as well, though the officer said the Act does not have provisions to issue them a fine.

She said after February 21, the government officials responsible for making the changes at government institutions will be fined as per the Punjab official languages (amendment) act, 2021, which warrants fine of Rs 500 for the first violation, upto Rs 2000 and upto Rs 5000 for the second and third violations, respectively.

Meanwhile, with this decision, the government has fulfilled the long-pending demands for implementation of Punjabi language.

