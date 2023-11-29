 Punjab govt approves bridge over river: Patiala DC : The Tribune India

  Patiala
  Punjab govt approves bridge over river: Patiala DC

Punjab govt approves bridge over river: Patiala DC

Punjab govt approves bridge over river: Patiala DC

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 28

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has approved the construction of a bridge over the river near the focal point in Patiala for industrial development. All necessary clearances, including NOCs, have been obtained, with the work expected to commence soon. She added that the Punjab Government has proposed recommendations for the development of all focal points in the district to ensure smooth operations for the state’s entrepreneurs.

The DC presided over a meeting with the Nabha Think Tank to discuss the masterplan. Besides meeting the department officials, Sawhney sought suggestions from representatives of industries regarding industrial zones in Rajpura and Patiala.

She said a draft of the masterplan for Nabha has been prepared, and for this purpose, feedback and suggestions from the public as well as relevant industrial representatives have been sent to the meeting of the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Board.

In the meeting, ADC Anuprita Johal, SDM Nabha Tarsem Chand and town planner (planning) Dr Seema Kaushal provided information on the masterplan, including details on the industrial zones in Patiala and Rajpura. Representatives from various departments, including DTP Regulatory Harinder Sandhu and ATP Ramandeep Kaur, were present, along with officials from other departments in Nabha, Bhadson, Patiala and Rajpura.

