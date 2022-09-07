Punjab Govt committed to rehabilitation of youth hooked on drugs: Minister

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 6

Health and Family Welfare Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra today reiterated the commitment expressed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann against drugs and said that the state government would rehabilitate the youth trapped in the mire of drugs.

Jouramajra was here to dedicate the Red Cross De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre (Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts) located at Punjab Saket Hospital, Patiala, after renovation and upgrading costing Rs 25 lakh. On the occasion, MLA Ajitpal Singh Kohli and Dr Balbir Singh, besides Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney were also present.

While inaugurating the modern skill development centre for the youth enrolled at this centre with the support of the ICICI Foundation, Jouramajra said the Punjab Government under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann had drawn up a special action plan to create a drug-free society.

Giving information about the zero-tolerance policy adopted by the government against drugs, Jouramajra said the drug addicts were not being considered guilty and they were being rehabilitated with free treatment and skill development. But drug smugglers are being put behind bars as per the state’s zero-tolerance policy.

He also inspired the youth enrolled here to make a new beginning of a happy life by getting rid of drugs with determination. The health minister, while appreciating the work being done by the president-cum-Deputy Commissioner of District De-addiction and Rehabilitation Society Sakshi Sawhney and his team member, PDA Chief Administrator Gautam Jain, DDF Priya Singh and the entire staff of Saket De-addiction Centre, he said that due to their efforts, this centre has become a model centre.

The DC, while divulging the details of the drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre, said the condition of this building, which is about 50 years old, was very bad, which was repaired.