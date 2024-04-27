Punjab History Conference begins

Patiala, April 26
The 54th session of the Punjab History Conference, on the theme of ‘Agrarian Movements in Punjab, began in the Senate Hall of Punjabi University today. The keynote speaker for the inaugural session was Prof Mridula Mukherjee.
Dean of Social Sciences Dharampal Singh presided over the session. Head of the department Dr Sandeep Kaur introduced the theme of the conference, and Assistant Professor Dr Balraj Singh proposed the note of thanks.
