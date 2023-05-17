Punjab: Man caught for entering gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes, handed over to police

Patiala, May 17
A man was handed over to police after he allegedly entered a gurudwara in Rajpura town wearing shoes and without any head-covering, police said on Wednesday.
Sevadars (volunteers) of Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha apprehended the man, identified as Sahil, and handed him over to local police.
As the news spread, a large number of people gathered outside the Police Station (City) Rajpura.
Rajpura city Inspector Rajesh Malhotra said a case has been filed against the man under Section 295A (deliberately outraging religious feelings).
Confirming the incident, president of the gurdwara committee in Rajpura, Abrinder Singh Kang, said they were actively reviewing the incident and considering appropriate measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.
The man's mother said he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Patiala. Police said investigation in the matter is underway.
