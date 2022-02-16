Punjab needs industry’s revival to get rid of huge debt: Minister

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, February 15

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat today said Punjab needed establishment of industry to pull it out of its Rs3 lakh crore debt.

The minister, who was here to participate in an election campaign in support of Punjab Lok Congress Patiala (Urban) candidate Sanjeev Sharma, said the debt and rampant corruption were responsible for youngsters going abroad leaving their families behind.

He said, “Look at the condition of villages in the state. Every child born in Punjab is under debt. There is rampant corruption and ‘mafia raaj’ in the state. The Congress is responsible for it.”

Offering an alternative, he said the state needed revival of its industry. “There used to be massive industrial establishment in the state. Industrialists were forced to shift to other states. Ultimately, people of Punjab bore the loss. This is the prime reason why youngsters are forced to go abroad.”

Patting the back of Central Government for revoking Article 370 of the Constitution, he said, “The BJP did what it had assured.”

Shekhawat, without naming anyone, questioned the Delhi government over its assurances of setting up schools and hospitals in the national capital. He said, “Ek Dilli ka jhootha aadmi yahan aaya hua hai (A liar from Delhi has come to Punjab). He assured he will open 500 schools in Delhi but failed to open even five.”

“They allowed opening of liquor shops near gurdwaras and temples, and reduced the minimum age for buying liquor,” he said.

The minister said the Delhi government assured that they would clean Narmada river and make it like Thames river of the UK, but failed. “The Central government gave them crores for the project, but they could not allocate tenders as their associates were not getting the project,” he alleged.