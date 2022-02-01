PUNJAB POLL 2022: 55 file nomination papers in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 31

A day before the last day of filing nomination, a total of 55 candidates from various political parties today filed their papers for the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in the state on February 20. There are eight Assembly constituencies in the district.

Sitting Congress MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur filed his nomination from the Ghanaur constituency. His wife Amarjeet Kaur was his covering candidate. After filing his nomination, Jalalpur said, “Ever since I joined politics, I have been working for the people of Ghanaur. In view of the works done by me in the constituency over the past five years, voters of Ghanaur are going to support none but me.”

Prem Singh Chandumajra, the SAD-BSP candidate from Sanaur, submits his nomination papers. Photo: Rajesh Sachar

SAD-BSP candidate Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra also filed his nomination from Ghanaur. Chandumajra, a SAD veteran and three-time MP, once from Anandpur Sahib and twice from Patiala, said he would fight for the people of Ghanaur.

Another sitting Congress MLA and former minister Sadhu Singh Dharmsot filed nomination papers from his Nabha constituency.

Bikram Inder Singh Chahal, jointly fielded by the Punjab Lok Congress, the BJP and the SAD (Sanyukt), and SAD candidate Harinder Pal Chandumajra, sitting MLA from Sanaur, also filed their papers from Sanaur. Harinder Pal is son of Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra.

Madan Lal Jalalpur, the Congress candidate from Ghanaur, files his papers. Photo: Rajesh Sachar

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Patiala (Urban) Ajitpal Singh Kohli, who is fighting against former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, filed his nomination papers with the returning officer-cum-SDM, Patiala.

District Electoral Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans said a total 55 candidates had filed their papers in the district on the fifth day of the nomination period. He said voters could get all details about their candidates on ‘Know Your Candidate’, a mobile application of the Election Commission of India. —