Punjab Rice millers meet Chief Minister, raise issues faced by industry

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 20

A delegation of the Punjab Rice Millers’ Association today called upon Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and presented him a cheque for Rs 15 lakh for flood relief fund.

Addressing mediapersons here today, Tarsem Saini, president of the association who led the delegation, said the CM appreciated the efforts of the rice industry in Punjab and said it played an important role in the state economy. He said they apprised the CM of the problems being faced by the industry.

Mann told the delegation that the state government would get in touch with industrial associations to simplify the process to get NOC and licences.

Saini appreciated the Custom Milling Policy of the state government. He said the policy enabled the millers complete the custom milling of rice in time for the first time. He urged the CM to allow the rice milling industry to set up solar power plants.

He said the CM urged them to bring a proposal in this regard and assured to grant permission.

Surjit Singh Sahi, president, Rice Millers’ Association, Sirhind, Ankur Gupta, president, Jagraon Rice Millers’ Association, Narinder Garg, president of the Sangrur association, and Sanjay, president of the Ropar association, were part of the delegation.

