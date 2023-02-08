Punjab Science Congress kicks off

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, February 7

The 26th Punjab Science Congress started at Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University (SGGSWU) today. More than 300 delegates from reputed organisations, renowned scientists and young researchers of national and international repute are participating in it.

Prof Arvind, Vice-Chancellor of Punjabi University, Patiala, was the chief guest at the event whereas Prof SS Gill, former Vice-Chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, was the keynote speaker at the inaugural session.

Prof Arvind emphasised the need to understand the root cause of environmental issues and said experienced scholars and young intellectuals, scientists and activists need to be associated with Punjab Academy of Sciences. He blamed the economic model more than scientific innovations for the environmental crisis.

Prof SS Gill talked about issues such as basic needs of life, agrarian economy and environment. Concerns were expressed over declining crop yields due to changes in monsoon and rainfall patterns.

He said: “Today we have to buy fruits and vegetables from other states due to non-sustainable methods of production.” Raising concern over melting glaciers, he said the rivers were not dependent on rain but on glaciers and their depletion was alarming. He also said there was a need for great preparation in medical science to face the newly discovered viruses and diseases.

Prof Prit Pal Singh, Vice-Chancellor of SGGSWU, said he was he was delighted that the students got an opportunity to interact with the renowned scientists and researchers.