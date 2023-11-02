Punjabi Month celebrations begin

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 1

The Punjabi Month celebrations began at the Language Department here on Wednesday. The month is celebrated for the promotion and propagation of Punjabi language.

Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains, who presided over the event, said the government was taking every possible step to promote and disseminate the language.

Dr Surjit Patar, a renowned writer who was the chief guest at the event, emphasised the importance of Punjabi language and encouraged its promotion.

The literary awards in Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu languages were also presented at this event. Among the special guests were District Planning Committee chairperson Jasbir Singh Jassi Sohian and Improvement Trust chairperson Megh Chand Sharma.

Addressing the audience, Dr Kuldeep Singh Deep spoke about the status, possibilities, and challenges of Punjabi language. He said Punjabi was spoken in over a 100 countries and found its way into modern communication tools.

#Harjot Singh Bains