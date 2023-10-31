Punjabi month celebrations set to begin

Patiala, October 30
The Languages Department here is gearing up for celebrations at its head office on November 1. Higher Education Minister Harjot Bains is set to be the chief guest at the inaugural event.
During the event, the department will also present Punjabi pustak awards. Additional Director Veerpal Kaur said the department is set to hold different literary programmes across the district to celebrate the occasion.
At Fatehgarh Sahib, the department will hold a programme on ‘Punjabi language and media’ on November 2. Another programme on children’s literature is on November 3 at Ropar, along with an Urdu mushaira at Malerkotla on November 4.
Veerpal added that the department will hold different programmes in other districts until the end of the month. The last programme will be held at the head office of the languages department here to conclude the initiative.
