Punjabi not getting due in state: SGPC former chief Prof Kirpal Singh Badungar

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 19

Former president of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Prof Kirpal Singh Badungar has asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to make Punjabi mandatory at every level in the state.

In a letter to the CM, Prof Badungar said Punjabi language was not getting its due respect within Punjab. “The state government, during the tenure of former CM Lachhman Singh Gill, had passed a law according to which Punjabi is supposed to be used in all government correspondence,” he said, adding that it was being sidelined, which was an injustice with Punjabi language and its lovers.

He also cited an example of the PPSC having conducted a number of competitive exams only in English language. He added, “A discriminatory behaviour towards Punjabi in the state is inadmissible.”

