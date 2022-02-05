Punjabi poetry book released

Tribune News Service

Patiala: Punjabi University on Friday released a book, “Punjabi poetry: Progressive perspective”, written by Dr Bheem Inder Singh, HoD, Department of Punjabi Literature Studies, on the campus. Research students at the department said the book included poetic analysis written by noted Punjabi poets Dr Jagtar, Surjit Pattar, Pash and others. Students also discussed the writing of Dr Bheem Inder Singh. — TNS

NCC wing holds vax camp

Patiala: 3 Pb Sqn NCC Air Wing, Patiala, organised the 19th vaccination camp at Elite Club, Phase 3, Urban Estate. The camp was aimed at vaccinating children in the age group of 15 to 18. The district immunisation officer, Dr Veenu Goyal, the Assistant Civil Surgeon, Dr Vikas Goyal, and a supervisor, Mohit Rishi, oversaw the camp. In addition, cadets installed a canopy and created awareness among voters to vote in the coming Assembly elections. Returning officer-cum-MC Joint Commissioner Jasleen Kaur Bhullar educated the voters on how to use the Know Your Candidate (KYC) app to understand each candidate in their constituency. —