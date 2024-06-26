Punjabi Uniersity archer Parneet Kaur bags team gold at World Cup

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 25

Parneet Kaur, an archer from Punjabi University, has won a gold medal as part of the Indian team at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Turkey. The Indian compound women’s team, featuring Kaur, defeated Estonia in the finals to secure gold. This victory marks the team’s third consecutive gold medal in the World Cup series this year. The team previously won gold at Stage 1 in Shanghai and Stage 2 in Korea.

The Vice-Chancellor of Punjabi Uniersity, Kamal Kishore Yadav congratulated Parneet Kaur and her coach, Surinder Singh Randhawa, on this remarkable achievement. The director of the sports department, Dr Ajita, also extended her congratulations, expressing pride in Parneet Kaur’s accomplishments.

Hailing from Mansa district, Parneet Kaur has been making a name for herself on the international archery stage. She has earned numerous accolades for the university, including about 25 international medals. Her achievements include gold medals at the Cadet World Championship, Youth World Championship, Senior World Championship, 2022 Asian Games, 2023 Asian Championship, Asia Cup, and two gold medals at the World Cup, as well as gold at the Indoor World Series.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjabi University Patiala