Punjabi University begins probe into thefts on campus

Patiala, June 2
On a complaint of Navjot Kaur, Head, Department of Management Studies and Registrar, Punjabi University, Patiala, has started an inquiry into incidents of theft on the campus. Navjot Kaur said equipment, including compressors of air-conditioners and copper wires were stolen from the department’s building.
She said air-conditioners were lying at the rooftop for some time but their compressors were found missing. She questioned security arrangements and demanded appropriate action against persons allegedly involved in the theft.
University officials said the office of security in-charge was inquiring into the theft and the complaint would be forwarded to the police, if found correct.
Meanwhile, Prof Pushpinder Singh Gill, department of management studies, today complained to the VC over thefts. He said, “From outdoor units of air-conditioners to computers, other valuable devices are slowly disappearing from the campus.” He questioned maintenance of hygiene at the campus and said bathrooms at various departments were in shambles and water storage infrastructure had not been cleaned.
Gill said CCTV cameras installed on the campus were not functional. Thefts of UPS system and generators from the campus had raised question mark on security arrangements at the university, he said.
