Punjabi University budget allocation slashed, V-C questions govt’s intentions

Professor Arvind said it seems that saving and running Punjabi University is not the priority of the state government

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, March 10

In his first outburst against the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind today questioned its seriousness toward saving and running the cash-strapped university.

While the state budget presented today ambiguously stated that the government had allocated Rs 990 crore for five state universities, including Punjabi University, the university authorities in a statement in the evening said the state government had slashed its allocation from Rs 200 crore last year to a mere Rs 164 crore.

This is while the already over-staffed and financially distressed university's yearly expenditure on salaries alone rose by Rs 100 crore due to the state government's implementation of new pay scales for employees recently.

The University said instead of providing it relief, the state government has slashed its budget allocation. “As per last year’s allocation in respect to the university’s yearly expenditure, the state government should have provided at least Rs 300 crore this year. Also, the Chief Minister had assured to pull the university out of fiscal mess. But with this, the government has made the university susceptible to more overdraft,” it said.

Importantly, after implementation of new pay scales for employees, Punjabi University’s overall yearly expenditure on salaries alone has increased by Rs 100 crore and surmounted to Rs 460 crore a year.

Last year, the state government had provided the university Rs 150 crore salary grant and Rs 50 crore non-salary grant. But this time, it has altogether done away with the non-salary component, while at the same time, it has marginally increased the salary component by around Rs 1 crore per month.

The university on the other hand, is already paying an interest of Rs 1.5croreper month for the Rs150crorebank loan is has availed, and expects to fall short of Rs 207crorein meeting its yearly expenditure during the current fiscal.

University faculty members said they have not received their salaries on time in years and were forced to leave classes and research and resort to protest for the same. Punjabi University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) President Nishan Singh Deol said, “Rather than increasing, the university’s grant has been decreased. It seems the state government wants to shut down the university.”

University finance officer, Professor Promod Kumar said, “This is a frustrating budget. The university caters to students from the poorest areas of Malwa belt. The government should have provided more funds.”

University Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind said, “The budget allocation clearly means that saving and running Punjabi University is not the priority of the state government.”

