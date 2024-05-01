Punjabi University celebrates 63rd foundation day

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 30

Punjabi University has a great legacy and more work needs to be done in future to preserve it, its vice chancellor KK Yadav said, as the institution celebrated its 63rd foundation day today.

He said the seed of Punjabi University was sown 62 years ago and this sapling has now become a tree. It has shadowed millions of students so far.

Yadav said: “It is our duty to make it further to flourish. On this occasion, we should remember all those teachers, researchers, employees and students who contributed to the betterment of the university.”

Former Panjab University VC and keynote speaker Prof Arun Grover said Punjab has a great legacy in the field of science. He said in history, Punjab has given many scientists who gained fame at the world level. During his address, he spoke in detail about scientists of Punjabi origin from the time of 1850. He discussed about many scientists like Ruchi Ram Sahni, Guru Dutta, SS Bhatnagar, Hargobind Khurana, Daya Ram Sahni, Birbal Sahni, Sahib Singh Sokhi and Vishwa Nath etc.

The second keynote speaker, noted novelist Baldev Singh Sadaknama, said he did not formally acquire higher education from a university. Despite this, the academic environment of Punjabi University has always made him feel comfortable, he added.

#Punjabi University Patiala