Punjabi University employee kingpin of snatchers’ gang

Patiala, June 28

The team of CIA staff has arrested three members of a gang involving a Punjabi University employee who were posing as police officials for their involvement in snatchings.

The police said they have also recovered a fake police uniform, which was being used to deceive the victims, from the possession of the suspect.

The police said Jatinderpal Singh Khokhar, alias Sunny (32), the mastermind of this gang, is working as a senior assistant in the Department of Education at Punjabi University. Patiala. He was previously nabbed by urban estate police in an Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act case in 2020 and is currently out on bail.

Police officials said that they have recovered a fake uniform, 20 mobile phones, and cash from the possession of the suspect so far, adding that more recoveries may be made in the case soon.

Patiala Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma said that Sunil Kumar, a resident of Babu Singh Colony, told the police he was heading from Khanda Chowk towards Aryan Samaj on his bicycle on June 24.

He further stated to the police that when he reached near Amruda Wala Bagh, three suspects travelling in a car waylaid Sunil Kumar. The trio assaulted Sunil Kumar and snatched his mobile phones and cash.

More such complaints of broad-day light snatchings started emerging from the walled city and surrounding areas.

After registering the case at Lahori Gate police station under Section 379B of the Indian Penal Code, the matter was transferred to the CIA.

A team of CIA staff arrested the accused trio from Rajpura colony near Shiv Mandir on Thursday night following a tip.

The police said besides arresting Jatinderpal Singh, a resident of Deep Nagar, the police team also managed to nab his accomplices Barinderpal Singh, alias Bindu, and Prabhavjot Singh, alias Jot, a resident of Dashmes Nagar, Patiala. Both Barinder Singh and Prabhavjot Singh are school dropouts. While Barinderpal Singh is operating an autorickshaw, Prabhavjot Singh is working as a labourer.

The CIA in charge, Inspector Shaminder Singh, said that during the questioning, the suspect revealed their modus operandi to the police.

Inspector Shaminder said that the suspects told the police that one of them would sit on the back seat of the car wearing a police uniform and threaten the victim. Together, they have committed over 24 snatchings and fled away mobile phones and cash from passersby in Passi Road, Environment Park, Gate No 21, Gol Chowk Factory Area, Sirhind Road, and Waddi and Choti Baradari.

Police officials said the trio were produced before the local court today and further sent to remands. The police said during the preliminary investigation, it was found that the accused were hooked on drugs and were committing the crime of buying daily doses of drugs. The police said they are also investigating who they were selling the robbed articles to and getting money in return.

