Punjabi University employees, students continue protest over grants in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 20

Employees and students at Punjabi University continued their agitation against the state government, seeking written assurance of grants for the cash-strapped institute. The protest by the students and staff under the banner Punjabi University Bachao Morcha entered its eighth day today.

The protesters boycotted classes at the engineering wing from 11 am and carried out a protest march on the campus. The students said their main demand was for the state government to waive the university’s bank debt and assurance of grants for the institute.

Faculty members and former employees, who joined the protest, alleged the state government was only issuing false claims of providing grants to the university.

Despite heavy rainfall, the students and staff continued their protest and said and no matter what the weather is, the protest will continue until their demands were met.