Punjabi University Finances: CAG probes existence, activities of private firms

Ravneet Singh
Patiala, February 26
The office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India is enquiring into the existence and activities of various private companies that provided contractual employees to Punjabi University in the past many years but have failed to pay GST to the government. The office has estimated lapses to the tune of Rs 6 crore since the financial year 2017-18 and paid two visits to the university campus.
Officials on the campus privy to the matter said questions have already been raised on the legitimacy and existence of the private companies that provided the contractual employees such as sweepers, cleanliness workers, security guards and peons to the university.
“The companies have failed to submit the requisite tax amount since the financial year 2017-18. It is anticipated that they were ghost companies and were being operated from the campus,” an official said. Officials added that the companies were hired by seeking quotations and continued their services till December 2021 after which the university did away with the process of hiring contractual workers.
A senior administrative official said the CAG office had earlier sent a notice to the Department of Higher Education and it was later received by the university six months ago. “The team has paid two visits to the campus already. They came and collected various documents, including copies of agreements, quotations and others,” the official said.
Finance officer Prof Parmod Aggarwal said, “A three-member team had paid a visit to the campus regarding the standing matter recently. We provided them with the requisite documents.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case after 8-hour questioning
AAP accuses BJP of conducting witchhunt against its leaders
Arrest of Sisodia who heads most key depts puts Kejriwal govt in a spot, budget first challenge
Sisodia holds 18 of the total 33 departments, including educ...
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police
Victim identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma, a resident o...
Two gangsters accused in Sidhu Moosewala case killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran
Another gangster critically injured; Mandeep Singh alias Too...
2 BSF jawans injured in attack by Bangladeshi villagers along international border in West Bengal
Over 100 villagers and miscreants enter Indian side when BSF...