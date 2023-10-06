Punjabi University gets sanitary pad incinerators

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 5

The Rotary District 3090 provided three sanitary incinerator machines to Punjabi University. Officials said the machines are designed to facilitate safe and eco-friendly disposal of sanitary napkins, contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment.

The District Governor of the Rotary Club, Ghansham, said the step was taken to reduce damage to the environment and public health caused by improper disposal of sanitary pads.

#Environment #Punjabi University Patiala