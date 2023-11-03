Punjabi University granted patent for anti-diabetic agent

Patiala, November 2

A research by the Department of Chemistry, Punjabi University, was granted a patent titled “novel indole derivatives as anti-diabetic agents and methods thereof” by the Patent Office, Government of India.

The research was on new chemical entities in the management of type 2 diabetes. The patent application was moved by Dr Raman Kumar Verma, principal inventor, and his research group comprising Dr Rajiv Mall and Dr Amanjot Singh, co-inventors.

