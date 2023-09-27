Punjabi University lad bags two gold in shooting championship

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 26

Yuvraj Singh Virk, a student at Punjabi University, has bagged two gold medals in the 42nd North Zone Shooting (skeet) Championship in the senior and junior categories. This event was held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, New Delhi.

In another event, Yuvraj bagged two gold medals in the 32nd All India GV Mavalankar Shooting Championship (skeet shooting) in the senior and junior categories. This event took place in Mhow, Indore (Madhya Pradesh). Yuvraj is a student of the multi-disciplinary, five-year integrated postgraduate programme (MD-FYIP) in social sciences.

Earlier this year, he won two gold medals in the Punjab State Shotgun Shooting (NR) Championship. He attributed his success to his coach, Capt PP Singh, and his parents. He was felicitated by Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind and Director of Sports Dr Ajita.

#Punjabi University Patiala #Yuvraj Singh