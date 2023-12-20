Punjabi University lads win match against PSPCL in all-India hockey meet

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 19

Defending champions Punjabi University defeated Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL) 2-1 on the second day of the 46th GS Bains All-India Hockey Tournament at PPS, Nabha.

After PSPCL’s repeated attacks on the opposition goal in the first quarter, Dalwinder Singh scored the first goal in the 25th minute to take a 1-0 lead against the university team. In the 49th minute, the Punjabi University outfit got the score level after their right-winger Rajat entered the circle and beat the opposition goalkeeper, Aryan, from an acute angle. In the 56th minute, the university team’s substitute Kohinoor Singh put his team in the lead.

In the second match, Rock Rover Chandigarh trounced CRPF New Delhi 4-0. The Chandigarh lads took a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute with striker Harmanpreet scoring from close range. With a brace each by Harmanpreet and Balwinder Singh, Rock Rover cruised to a 4-0 win.

In the third match, the seasoned CISF team from New Delhi outplayed J&K Police 2-0. CISF skipper Sikander Singh scored both goals, in the 6th and 53rd minutes, to lead his team to victory.

In the last match of the day, Hawks Rupnagar ousted MSK Hockey Academy Jarkhar 5-2.

