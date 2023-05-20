Punjabi University launches two new programmes

Patiala, May 19
The Department of Mechanical Engineering at Punjabi University started a minor degree programme in Computer Science and Engineering and an integrated six-year BTech diploma programme.
The diploma programme aims at attracting students interested in mechanical engineering at a young age so that they can be groomed more effectively over a longer time period. Officials at the department said the new programmes are expected to help reduce rampant brain-drain from the region.
Head of Department Professor Balraj Singh Saini said concurrent with the changing times, the curriculum for mechanical engineering needs to be upgraded. Therefore, the department is offering an optional minor degree programme in Computer Science and Engineering.
