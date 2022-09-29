Punjabi University launches window for sale of published books

Patiala, September 28
Punjabi University, Patiala, has launched a window for sale of university’s published books at its enquiry and information centre. The university organised a ‘run for freedom’ rally in view of the 115th birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh. University officials said students and outsiders would now be able to purchase books published by the publication bureau from its centre as well.
