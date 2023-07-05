Punjabi University, Patiala, alters criteria for Masters course admissions

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, July 4

Punjabi University has decided to alter provisions for admitting students to postgraduate courses as various universities in the state and adjoining regions are yet to release the results of final semesters of graduate qualifying programmes.

The university has come up with a new criteria for admission to the Master-level courses, wherein it will consider results of only five, out of a total of six semesters, of bachelors’ courses to prepare a merit list for admission. The university is yet to release the results of the final semester of the qualifying graduate courses.

A notification released by the university reads, “Admissions to postgraduate programmes (except MPT, Pharmacy, LLM courses) will be offered on the basis of merit of all previous semesters except the final one of the qualifying examination.”

Though insiders, including professors, have raised questions over the new criteria and the failure to release the results, officials said the step had been taken to ensure uniformity. “The students will be given admission on a provisional basis only. The practice has been followed by other universities in the past. The student will take admission on the condition that in case he fails to clear the qualifying examination at the time of release of result, his/her admission will be deemed cancelled,” said an official.

Prof Gulshan Bansal, from the university’s admission cell, said, “We have changed the criteria to ensure uniformity in admission. The admission of those whose result of the final semester of the qualifying course has not been declared will be deemed provisional. This has been done as many universities in the region as well as in the state have not yet declared the results of final semesters of the qualifying examinations. The step will allow more students to take admission in various courses.”

The University Dean Academics, Prof AK Tiwari, said the university would ensure that it released the result of final semester exams of graduate courses at the earliest. We will also try to conduct reappear exams for those who fail to clear all exams in the final semester of graduate courses before the first semester exams of the master courses.

