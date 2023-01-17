Punjabi University, Patiala, alumni meet

Tribune News Service

Patiala: Punjabi University today organised alumni meet on the campus. Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind said the university wants to bring about a number of new projects and sought contribution from the alumni. He said the alumni can contribute to several projects including printing of books and others. Dean Alumni Satnam Singh Sandhu said the purpose of the meet was to bring together the former students of the university on one platform. TNS

Harnoor bags gold in judo

Patiala: A 13-year-old judo player from Patiala won gold medal in CBSE National Games held at Sonipat in Haryana. Harnoor Kaur, a resident of Chinar Bagh, who studies in Class VII at the DAV Global School, competed in the U-14, plus 50-kg weight category. Her father Jagdeep Singh Nagra said she had won a gold medal at the CBSE Cluster North Zone and a silver in the Punjab Khed Mela 2022.